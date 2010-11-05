The MacBook Air Is Beautiful – But You're Nuts To Buy One

The day the new MacBook Air was announced, my colleague Dan Frommer literally jumped out of his office chair, scrambled into the elevator, and bolted out into the street bustling toward the nearest Apple Store to buy one of his own.



Only news that the new Air was only immediately available online – and not in stores – kept Dan from making the $1,100 impulse purchase that day.

He bought one soon enough, though. And when he brought it into the office, we all ooo’d and ahhh’d over it.

It’s a beautiful, powerful piece of hardware that does everything I need it to do in a laptop. I counted, and it starts up by “fifteen Mississippi.” It would fit lightly into the side pouch of a messenger bag.

But no way would I follow Dan’s lead and buy one on a impulse. I already have a laptop, a Mac mini hooked to my TV, and an iPad. The MacBook Air is nice – but not nice enough for me to want to waste $1,000+ dumping a perfectly fine laptop for a new one.

So strongly do I feel about this, that I just spent a good 10 minutes convincing my other colleague, Jay Yarow not to complete the purchase of an Air on Store.Apple.com.

Here’s that conversation:

