Porsche just had its best month ever in the US, and it's thanks to one car

With 5,217 cars sold in April, Porsche’s US operations had its best month in company history.

According to the automaker, sales were up 28%, compared to the same period in 2014.

Although, 5,000 or so cars sold in a month may not sound all that impressive — especially compared to the the 62,000 F-Series pickups Ford sold — but for a boutique performance manufacturer, Porsche’s sales numbers are terrific.

The majority of this growth can be attributed to just one model — the Macan crossover.

In April, the 1,537 Macans that left showrooms represent 29.5% of Porsche sales in the US.

15 years ago, Porsche met with significant opposition when it decided to jump into the SUV market.

Many automotive traditionalists were confounded by the prospect of one of the world’s great sports-car makers building four-door off-roaders.

But Porsche’s decision has been vindicated. The Cayenne SUV is Porsche’s bestseller and a veritable cash cow for the company. And the new, smaller Macan crossover is extending that success. Of the 47,000 cars the company sold in the US last year, half were SUVs.

Porsche could improve on that result this year. So far in 2015, 57% of the 16,647 vehicles Porsche sold have been either a Cayenne or a Macan.

NOW WATCH: 70 people were injured while filming this movie with 100 untamed lions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.