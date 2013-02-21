This 68-Ton Steel Demon Is Unequaled On The Battlefield

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Abrams has truly been a scourge on the battlefield in the few times others have been willing to step up to the plate.In fact, the last modern tank battles, those during the first Gulf War, were so lopsided, that only a handful of Abrams have ever been damaged, and not a single one destroyed.



More contemporary uses of Abrams tanks include deployment to Afghanistan, and, years before that, acting as the battering ram that opened the door into Fallujah for Marine infantry.

With drone technology pushing for more precedence, the modern tank and its warfare may be going the way of the dinosaur. Undeniable though, is that this 68-ton beast ruled the battlefield during its tenure.

