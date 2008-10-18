The Luxury Unwind: Carl Icahn Selling His Yacht!

Oh no! It’s bad enough that Erin Callan and Vikram Pandit have been forced by hard times on Wall Street to sell valuable real estate. But now word comes that takeover tycoon Carl Icahn is selling Starfire, his 177-foot yacht. These are the times that try men’s souls, my friends.



Cityfile gets the scoop:

“Super Yacht Times reported earlier this week that Northrop and Johnson, a yacht brokerage, had posted a listing for a boat named the Starfire. While the article and the official listing don’t mention Icahn by name, the Starfire—named after his Starfire Holding Corporation—has long been Icahn’s pride and joy, as we first mentioned a couple of months ago when we’d noticed that Icahn had started renting out the boat for as much as $250,000 a week. That was before the market truly tanked, of course. Now the site that Icahn set up to offer up the boat to prospective renters has been taken down, and it appears Icahn is looking to cash out altogether.”

