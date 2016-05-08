A couple quit their corporate jobs to travel the world, and started a luxury travel site along the way

Ten months ago, Jill DeConti and her boyfriend Patrick Byrnes took the leap into a full-time nomadic lifestyle. Not only are they travelling the world, they’re travelling the world in style, and launched the aptly named website The Luxe Travellers.

Written by Chloe Miller and produced by Jeremy Dreyfuss, footage courtesy of Jill DeConti of The Luxe Travellers



Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.