Tour An Extraordinary Floating Cabin In The Wilds Of British Columbia

Jill Krasny
Float cabin

Photo: YouTube / Fair Companies

Years ago, Wayne and Margy Lutz paid $30,000 for a tiny float cabin in the wilds of British Columbia.  “It cost about the same as taking a fancy cruise,” says Margy, who figured the investment would offer a stress-free retirement compared to their home in LA.

She was right: The couple have lived off-grid for years, and relish every moment spent on their scenic but modest-sized property. 

“Living in a 675 square foot cabin with water access only is a bit unique,” she told Fair Companies in a video, but for me and Wayne it’s perfect.”

Source: Fair Companies

The cabins are constructed from large, buoyant cedar wood logs. The Lutz's log float was originally a helicopter landing pad.

Source: Fair Companies

It's nearly impossible to build anything on the steep granite walls, and the logs tend to float away, taking the homes with them.

Source: Fair Companies

To solve the problem, the homes are built with a pulley system so they can be moved or kept in place.

Source: Fair Companies

Margy always wanted a garden, but clearly there were some obstacles. She made a floating garden instead by laying out cedar wood logs, then building a deck and four raised beds on top. Today she grows asparagus, carrots and tomatoes, among other vegetables.

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

The couple uses propane gas for cooking, and get their water from a hand pump which draws directly from the lake. Here, Margy shows how it works.

Source: Fair Companies

This year, the Lutzs replaced their outhouse with an eco-friendly composting toilet. This is the bin. A scoop of mulch goes into the toilet after use, then the materials compost. A solar-powered fan clears away any odor.

Source: Fair Companies

At the top of a cliff—and four flights of stairs—you'll find Margy's potato patch. A double-barrel watering system and tarp collect rain water, which is then used to water the potatoes via a garden hose.

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Wayne whiles his days writing and reading, but says he rarely goes online. He prefers the laid-back vibe of the wilderness, and being away from city distractions.

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Source: Fair Companies

Now meet another person living cheap in the wilds of Canada ...

Poor carpenter builds an incredible treehouse using free Craiglist materials >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.