Tour An Extraordinary Floating Cabin In The Wilds Of British Columbia

Years ago, Wayne and Margy Lutz paid $30,000 for a tiny float cabin in the wilds of British Columbia. “It cost about the same as taking a fancy cruise,” says Margy, who figured the investment would offer a stress-free retirement compared to their home in LA.



She was right: The couple have lived off-grid for years, and relish every moment spent on their scenic but modest-sized property.

“Living in a 675 square foot cabin with water access only is a bit unique,” she told Fair Companies in a video, but for me and Wayne it’s perfect.”

