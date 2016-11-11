London just opened a £1.5 million ice rink with 8km of LEDs on display

The LuminoCity Ice Rink Canary Wharf just opened in London with more 500,000 individual LED lights, spanning over 8km.

Eren Ellwood, Managing Director of Run Wild Media Group, said: “I’d say we would probably put the investment at over £1.5 million.”

The rink is open until the end of February and it is located in Canada Square Park.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

