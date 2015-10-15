Walmart is selling Microsoft's cheapest phone for $7.9 million

US retailer Walmart has listed the Lumia 520, a 4-inch mid-range Windows phone, on Microsoft’s website for almost $US8 million (£5 million). Elsewhere the phone retails for around £89 ($US140).

Business Insider For ten thousand times the price of an iPhone 6S, the 520 doesn’t seem like such a good deal.

The Lumia 520 was introduced in April 2013 and features a five megapixel camera, 512mb of RAM, and a 1,430mAh battery.

Around the same time, Ferrari introduced the LaFerrari, a high-performance V12 hyper-car, which retails for around $US1 million (£646,000) and seems like a steal when compared to the 520.

The posting is likely a mistake and Business Insider has reached out to Microsoft to ask about the price.

