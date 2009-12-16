The Lovells and Hogan & Hartson Mega Merger Is On

A partnership vote has cleared the way for the creation of a monster-sized law firm.



The British firm Lovells and U.S.-based Hogan & Hartson will combine to form Hogan Lovells — a 2,500 person firm to rival Skadden and Jones Day in size. The firms’ combined revenue will be approximately $1.9 million. The Blog of LegalTimes has the full report here.

The merger has been rumoured for months, but the two firms approved it in separate voting periods that ended yesterday.

“We’re really excited. It’s not often that I get to drink Dom Pérignon at 7:30 in the morning, but this is a great day for us,” Hogan’s chairman J. Warren Gorrell Jr. said. “There is a lot of work ahead of us to put it together and make it work, but everybody at both firms is up for it.”

