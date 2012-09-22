Tour The Louvre's Brand New Islamic Art Wing, Opening Amid Uproar Over Mohammed Cartoons

Photo: © M. Bellini – R. Ricciotti / Musée du Louvre © 2012 Musée du Louvre / Philippe Ruault

France has long had a conflicted relationship with Islam, to say the least. Last year, former President Sarkozy banned the burqa and just recently, French interior minister Manuel Valls stated that France would ban all Muslim protests over a series of controversial Mohammed cartoons that were just published in the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo. Yet despite, or perhaps because of, all of this strife, the Louvre—one of the most popular museums in the world with about 8.8 million visitors each year—is getting ready to unveil a new Islamic art wing. The new wing will open tomorrow, in the midst of a very tense time between the West and the Muslim world.



The $125 million project, which has been 10 years in the making, was funded by the the French government, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal of Saudi Arabia (who gave the Louvre $20 million toward the galleries, according to The New York Times), corporations like oil company Total, and the governments of countries like Saudi Arabia, Oman, Morocco, Kuwait and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The new galleries, which will be housed in a bold modern building topped with an undulating glass and gold roof, will have about 30,000 square feet of exhibition space and will display about 3,000 works of Islamic art from the 7th to the 19th century.

The objective of the new gallery is “to present the luminous aspects of a civilisation” and “its impact on a richly varied humanity, by way of a broad and inclusive panorama presenting very different cultures (Andalusian, Mamluk, Ottoman, Persian, etc.),” according to a press release. The gallery seems to be a way to attempt to forge an understanding between the Muslim world and the Western world.

Sophie Makariou, head curator of the Louvre’s department of Islamic art, hopes the new wing will teach lessons about tolerance and diversity, according to an AP story.

“I like the idea of showing the other side of the coin,” Makariou said in the AP story. “We are talking about a diverse world that goes from the Atlantic, Spain and Morocco to India. It brings complexity.”

“We are suffering from simplistic views on the Islamic world,” she continued. “(Some) would make us believe that there is just one Islam, which is just not true.”

At one of the tensest times in recent history, perhaps this new art gallery is exactly what the world needs.

