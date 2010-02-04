Lost's Ratings Are Back!

Lost’s final season finale held 12.1 million viewers captive on their couches last night.



That’s up from the 11.4 million who watched the show’s Season 5 debut on Disney’s ABC last year.

American Idol won the night for Fox, of course, according to numbers from TV by the Numbers.

But last night’s debut was one of the best for Lost in nearly two years. They also reeled in those valuable 18-49 year old demographic, which was up by 12% from last year.

