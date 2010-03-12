'The Lost Boys' To Air On Spike TV In honour Of Corey Haim

Gillian Reagan
Corey Haim

This weekend, Spike TV will air The Lost Boys, the 1987 cult movie starring a young Corey Haim, the actor who died earlier this week in Burbank, Calif.

Along with his roles in movies including Lucas and licence to Drive, Haim was best-known as Sam in The Lost Boys. He played one of two brothers who moved to sunny California, and get wrangled into a battle with a gang of vampires. and end up fighting a gang of teenage vampires.

Spike TV, a division of Viacom’s MTV Networks, will offer the “special telecast” of the movie this Saturday, March 13 at Midnight, ET.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.