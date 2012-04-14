The Lost And Found At Miami International Airport Is Up For Grabs

Photo: Wikimedia

Each year, hundreds of belongings are left at Miami International Airport and end up never being claimed.But this Saturday, you can claim some of it for yourself.



According to CBS’ Miami affiliate, the airport is getting ready to host its annual “Lost and Found Public Auction” this Saturday.

Everything from suitcases to sunglasses and guitars to laptops are yours for the taking. The best part is you also get to keep whatever is inside the luggage.

Many people attend this event to find hidden treasure, not used clothing. Occasionally, the shoppers actually get very lucky. CBS reports that a few years ago, one person bought a suitcase and it had $10,000 worth of British Pounds inside.

The proceeds from the event go right back into operating the airport. The last auction took in nearly $90,000. So if you’re in the Miami area and are looking for something to do Saturday morning, head on over to the airport between 8:30 and 9:30 to get a sneak peak on the items up for grabs.

They’ll only be accepting cash, but there is a chance you will walk out with way more than you had when you got there.

(via Gawker)

