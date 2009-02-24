The Losers In Carol's Yahoo Re-Org

Kara Swisher has a long post on who’s in and who’s out at Yahoo after new CEO Carol Bartz’s re-org.
Cofounder David Filo (pictured here) is safe. Others are not:
- Ash Patel, EVP of Yahoo’s Audience Product Division will report to new head of products CTO Ari Balogh. That’s a demotion and Ash may leave the company.
- That could mean an exit for Front Doors head Tapan Bhat. Carol just delayed his product relaunch.
- Connected Life Division EVP Marco Boerries was a Jerry Yang favourite and might not stick around under Carol, who will probably reign him in.
- CFO Blake Jorgensen and HR head David Windley were Sue Decker disciples. They aren’t definitely gone, but Carol might want her own people in those roles.
Photo: Yodel Anecdotal
