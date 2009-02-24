The Losers In Carol's Yahoo Re-Org

Kara Swisher has a long post on who’s in and who’s out at Yahoo after new CEO Carol Bartz’s re-org.



Cofounder David Filo (pictured here) is safe. Others are not:

Ash Patel, EVP of Yahoo’s Audience Product Division will report to new head of products CTO Ari Balogh. That’s a demotion and Ash may leave the company.

That could mean an exit for Front Doors head Tapan Bhat. Carol just delayed his product relaunch.

Connected Life Division EVP Marco Boerries was a Jerry Yang favourite and might not stick around under Carol, who will probably reign him in.

CFO Blake Jorgensen and HR head David Windley were Sue Decker disciples. They aren’t definitely gone, but Carol might want her own people in those roles.

Photo: Yodel Anecdotal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.