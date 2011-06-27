The Looming Expiration Of The TLGP: Another Reason To Be Bullish On Treasuries

Photo: TBI

On my commute back from a pleasant stay in NYC, I read an excerpt of PIMCO’s El-Erian’s interview with CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” program.El-Erian went on to say: “A basic rule as an investor is don’t buy something unless you know who else is going to be buying,” he said. “So when we look at Treasuries, we see the big buyer stepping away from the market, for certain. And we ask the question, who else is going to be buying at these levels, and we can’t identify another buyer of the size of the Fed.”



Seen above: Taleb explaining that “every single human being should bet against Treasury prices”.

He is, of course, referencing the end of QE2, which has consisted of ~$75bil per month of UST purchases. Despite the stammering of various media and unfortunate treasury shorts, there are a number of treasury buyers.

Last week Margaret Kerins of RBS pointed to another interesting source of future treasury demand. She reminded readers of the various temporary issuance programs that have looming expirations. For instance, nearly $300bil was issued under the FDIC’s Temporary Liquidity Guarantee Program (“TLGP”). This program allowed certain financial institutions to issue government backed debt at a 0% risk weighting.

If you include similar temporary programs expiring & agency calls, RBS projects that almost $600bil will runoff/mature between 3Q11 and 4Q11.

As a large portion of these securities were 0% risk-weighted, investors such as Banks will be forced to redeploy this cash into other 0% risk weighted assets. We all know these are few and far between outside of Treasuries, Sovereign Debt, & GNMA MBS. Expect to see these investors turn to treasuries to replace the maturing bonds.

Conclusion: Now this is obviously just one factor, but when you hear things like El-Erian said above, realise that it’s not that simple. PIMCO is always talking their book and clearly realises the various intricacies including the TLGP maturities. Despite the $75bil per month of QE2, the combination of this & others could well offset the Fed’s exit.

