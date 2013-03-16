Miami Heat Are On The Verge Of The Third Longest Winning Streak In NBA History

The Heat will travel to Milwaukee tonight. And with a win over the Bucks, they will extend their winning streak to 21 straight games.



While the Heat have a ways to go before they reach the Lakers record of 33 straight wins, it would still be just the third winning streak in NBA history of at least 21 games.

And while the Heat are certainly the favourites to win the NBA title, the chart below shows that a long winning streak is no guarantee. Of the previous five teams with 20-game winning streaks, only the 1971-72 Lakers and the 1970-71 Bucks went on to win the NBA title…

Photo: Data via Basketball-Reference.com

