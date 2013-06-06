Here's What To Expect From Lonely Island's New 'Wack Album'

Andy Samberg and his bad boys of comedy do spring break in their upcoming ‘The Wack Album.’

The Lonely Island musical comedy troupe — composed of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone — returns with a fresh supply of outrageous man-boy humour next week when their third album “The Wack Album” drops Tuesday.



In anticipation of the release, the comedy trio have debuted an original track or video every Wednesday for the last four weeks on YouTube as part of its #WackWednesdays series.

The final preview is a music video for “SPELL IT OUT,” in which former “Saturday Night Live” star Samberg introduces The Lonely Island crew: Jorm, Kiv, and “Dude that has sex with pigs for mon­ey but only as a side thing right now.”

Fans have come to expect the unexpected from the creators of hit parody music videos “D— In A Box,” “I’m On A Boat,” and “Motherlover” — and so far, The Wack Album also delivers.

A mournful R&B ballad, “I F—– My Aunt,” features returning collaborator T-Pain, and Beyoncé’s baby sis Solange lends her talent to a goofy punctuation rap, “SEMICOLON.”

The first single “Spring Break Anthem” boasts more than four million views.

The poppy, high-energy ode to a college ritual shows bikini-clad ladies slamming shot, bros pulling pranks on passed out friends, and — twist — sporadic and poignant shots of Samberg, Schaffer, and Taccone marrying men in conservative settings. Zack Galifianakis, James Franco, and Ed Norton play the loving partners.

Last week’s instalment is a grainy, one-shot video billed as a dance rehearsal for the track, “Go Kindergarten,” featuring Robyn.

Performers wearing brown paper bags on their heads demonstrate new club moves like “punch your friends,” “have a baby on the floor,” and “eat a shoe.” All-caps hashtags appear on screen, such as #MOLLYRINGWALD #ROBINTHICKE #INTERNETGIMMICK?

Expectations run high for the viral video gurus. Their sophomore album “Turtleneck & Chain” topped Billboard’s comedy and rap charts by lunchtime on its release date in May 2011, and received both Emmy and Grammy nods.

“The Wack Album” rounds out the group’s all-star list of collaborators with Hugh Jackman, Kristen Wiig, Too $hort, Pharrell Williams, and Billie Joe Armstrong.

