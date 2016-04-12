The Lonely Island performed Will Smith's biggest hits to honour him at the MTV Movie Awards

Will Smith received the generation award during the 2016 MTV Movie Awards Sunday night and was honored with a musical tribute by The Lonely Island.

The trio — consisting of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer — dressed in “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”-inspired clothing and performed a medley of Smith’s hits, including

“Parents Just Don’t Understand,” the “Fresh Prince” theme song, “Summertime,” “Men in Black,” and “Gettin’ Jiggy wit It.”

At one point, they played “Men in Black” backward before Samberg interjected, saying, “Wait, sorry, that was a bad idea, that sounded terrible.”

Watch the performance below:

