The hilarious trailer for The Lonely Island's first movie is here and loaded with cameos

The first trailer for The Lonely Island’s first movie, “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping,” launched today in NSFW red band form, and it looks like the comedy trio of Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, and Jorma Taccone are going to have fun in the pop-music genre.

The film is a mockumentary looking at music sensation conner4real and his sensational life performing onstage with a hologram Adam Levine and an entourage that includes a roadie (Bill Hader), a publicist (Sarah Silverman), and a unicorn handler (Pink).

As Conner puts it, “It takes a village to make me look dope.”

Check out the trailer (again, NSFW) below.

