7 Reasons You Won't Want To Take The Kids To See 'The Lone Ranger"

‘The Lone Ranger’ features a lot of violence for a Disney film.

“The Lone Ranger” wasn’t as terrible as all of the critics made it out to be.



The final half hour of the film was actually pretty enjoyable.

However, there was one thing about the movie that would leave parents uncomfortable if they brought along the little ones.

The amount of violence in the film is distasteful — something surprising for a Disney flick.

Granted, “The Lone Ranger” is far from a bloodfest — there’s barely any bloodshed to be seen spilled on screen. Instead, some of the more gruesome bits are inferred through sounds, silhouettes, and reflections.

We get the film isn’t necessarily meant for kids with a PG-13 rating. However, historically the main target audience for “The Lone Ranger” has been those of all ages.

And since an aged Tonto is recounting this story to a young boy — far younger than 13 — we assume the tale is safe for younger moviegoers.

Not so much.

Strewn with violent deaths, oddly placed killer bunnies, and pornography references, “The Lone Ranger” isn’t a film to take a child to see.

In a film that was otherwise silly every few minutes, it didn’t make much sense to include jarring dark moments. It appeared the film couldn’t decide whether to be serious or funny.

Word about the film’s violence got out quickly in early reviews. Knowing the film wasn’t completely kid-friendly most likely cost Disney a lot of money opening weekend and probably deterred some families during the holiday weekend to see big box-office win “Despicable Me 2” instead.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.