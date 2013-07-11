7 Reasons You Won't Want To Take The Kids To See 'The Lone Ranger"

“The Lone Ranger” wasn’t as terrible as all of the critics made it out to be.
The final half hour of the film was actually pretty enjoyable.
However, there was one thing about the movie that would leave parents uncomfortable if they brought along the little ones.
The amount of violence in the film is distasteful — something surprising for a Disney flick.
Granted, “The Lone Ranger” is far from a bloodfest — there’s barely any bloodshed to be seen spilled on screen. Instead, some of the more gruesome bits are inferred through sounds, silhouettes, and reflections.
We get the film isn’t necessarily meant for kids with a PG-13 rating. However, historically the main target audience for “The Lone Ranger” has been those of all ages.
And since an aged Tonto is recounting this story to a young boy — far younger than 13 — we assume the tale is safe for younger moviegoers.
Not so much.
Strewn with violent deaths, oddly placed killer bunnies, and pornography references, “The Lone Ranger” isn’t a film to take a child to see.
In a film that was otherwise silly every few minutes, it didn’t make much sense to include jarring dark moments. It appeared the film couldn’t decide whether to be serious or funny.
Word about the film’s violence got out quickly in early reviews. Knowing the film wasn’t completely kid-friendly most likely cost Disney a lot of money opening weekend and probably deterred some families during the holiday weekend to see big box-office win “Despicable Me 2” instead.
One of the first scenes we see in the film is of William Fichtner's villanous Butch Cavendish unscrew a nail with bloody fingernails.
Normally we're not squeamish, but something bloody and raw this early on in a Disney flick is unsettling.
Heres where the distasteful factor enters.
There's nothing appealing about seeing a grown man urinate into a bucket near the start of a Disney movie.
Later on, the film zones in on a defecating horse. There was no added value to show Armie Hammer get dragged through animal feces.
It was just vile. Not funny.
You've probably heard this one by now.
Early on in the movie, Cavendish puts an end to John Reid's (Hammer) brother and then cuts his heart out.
You would think that would be enough, but Cavendish then goes and eats it!
You don't see it on screen. Instead the audience hears the slosh as Cavendish digs in. We also see it reflected in Hammer's eye as he lay partially unconscious next to his deceased brother.
There's a scene where a flock of adorable bunnies come on the screen, and you think 'Aww. Cute.'
That thought leaves your mind quickly as you witness the cute and cuddly rabbits transform into piranha-like, cannabalistic animals tearing apart at the flesh of one of their own.
The scene is one of many 'why is this in the film' moments.
If you don't get enough of them in this scene, they come back for another take at the end.
Before entering a whorehouse, Hammer and Depp walk through a town where there's a man visibly dangling from a rope.
That's a fun one to explain to kids.
There are a few references where a pamphlet for a brothel appear, inviting an awkward situation for parents once an inquisitive child asks 'What's that?'
After Reid and Tonto head inside, we're met with plenty of women with plunging dresses.
Helena Bonham Carter -- who is one of the best parts of the film -- has a well-placed star tattoo to draw even more attention to her already large bosom.
We don't see the brutality full-out on screen.
Rather, we view it through a child's eyes as a silhouette of the action being performed.
