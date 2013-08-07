Johnny Depp And Armie Hammer: Blame The Box-Office Failure Of 'The Lone Ranger' On Movie Critics

Disney / The Lone Ranger trailer Armie Hammer is among the cast and crew of ‘The Lone Ranger’ who think the American press had a hand in the film’s low-opening box-office debut.

There are a lot of potential reasons why “The Lone Ranger”

didn’t do well at theatres.

Director Gore Verbinski’s reboot wasn’t really sure of its main audience — it wasn’t for kids, but still felt too campy for adults — the film was too long, and the plot was clunky.

However, the stars Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer along with producer Jerry Bruckheimer believe the $US29 million opening weekend really boils down to film critics’ (mostly) sour reviews — and having it in for the movie.

Yahoo! Movies UK & Ireland compiled nearly three and a half minutes of footage of the stars and crew criticising the American movie reviewers.

Here’s what they had to say during their recent UK press tour for the film:

Johnny Depp: “I think the reviews were probably written when they heard that Gore and Jerry and I were going to do “The Lone Ranger” … I think their expectations [were] that it must be a blockbuster. I didn’t have any expectations of that. I never do. Why would I?”

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer: “I think that they [movie critics] were reviewing the budget, not reviewing the movie.”

Armie Hammer was most vocal.

“This is the deal with American critics — They’ve been gunning for our movie since it was shut down the first time. That’s probably when most of the critics wrote their initial reviews.”

“If you go back and read a lot of the negative reviews, must of them don’t actually have anything to do with the content of the movie, but more, what’s behind it. It’s gotten to an unfortunate place with American critics where if you’re not as smart as Plato, you’re stupid. And that seems like a very sad way to have to live your life.”

Watch the video:

To be fair, the word for weeks prior to release was that “The Lone Ranger” was going to bomb. ComicBookMovie.com was astute to point out that out of all the summer films, it was the blockbuster many forgot was coming to theatres.

Weekend estimates for the film ahead of release said the film may earn between $US60-$US70 million upon opening while BoxOffice.com correctly predicted the film earning under $US30 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.