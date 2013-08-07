Disney Predicts It Will Lose Between $US160-$US190 Million On 'The Lone Ranger' Bomb

Disney Johnny Depp plays Tonto in ‘The Lone Ranger.’

Disney predicts a $US160-$US190 million write down next quarter on box-office flop “The Lone Ranger.”

The company made the announcement during its Q3 earnings call.

“The Lone Ranger” cost the studio an estimated $US215+ million with additional money for marketing and faced multiple delays from the studio including a cancellation scare back in 2011.

The film, starring Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer, debuted to a weak $US29 million three-day opening weekend — less than that of last year’s “John Carter” ($US30.2 million).

Analysts originally estimated the film to bring in near $US60-$US70 million upon its box-office debut.

Currently, the film has earned $US175.6 million worldwide. The film has failed to break $US100 million domestically.

After its last blockbuster bomb, “John Carter,” Disney originally predicted near a $US200 million write off on the film.

In Q2 2012, Disney’s operating income saw a loss of $US84 million in part to “John Carter.”

