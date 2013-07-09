These 4 Charts Show How Badly 'The Lone Ranger' Bombed At theatres

“The Lone Ranger” bombed at the box office this weekend.



The film earned $29.4 million over the three-day weekend and $48.6 million over the entire holiday.

Just how poor are those numbers?

The Western cost an estimated $225 million to $250 million to produce.

Initial estimates had the film earning between $60-$70 million at the end of the Independence Day weekend.

Here’s another way put Johnny Depp’s latest box-office dud into perspective.

In its first three-day weekend it performed worse than Disney’s big box-office flop “John Carter.”

(The film’s five-day performance did do better than “John Carter” — $48.9 million vs. $35.5 million.)

It barely performed better than Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” — a Warner Bros. Western that debuted in 1999.

“Wild Wild West” was one of the costliest films ever made at an estimated $170 million back in ’99.

Universal’s poorly reviewed “Cowboys & Aliens” had a better opening weekend than it.

2011’s “Cowboys & Aliens” cost an estimated $163 million to produce.

And the final nail in the coffin:

Johnny Depp’s last box-office dud, “Dark Shadows” earned slightly more than the film opening weekend.

With any luck, Depp’s worldwide appeal may help the film pick up some slack at the foreign box office. So far, the film has earned just $23 million overseas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.