The London Offices Where The Rogue Trade Took Place Might Get Knocked Down

The UBS London offices that housed the trading desk where the accused rogue trader Kweku Adoboli allegedly accumulated the $2.3 billion trading losses could be knocked down.



The office would not be knocked down because of the rogue trading incident.

Plans to knock down the offices and redevelop them as part of developer British Land’s efforts to revamp the Broadgate Estate office complex have been in the works for some time now, according to a report from the Telegraph.

From the Telegraph:

The FTSE 100 company wants to “refresh” Broadgate to coincide with the construction of a new headquarters for the Swiss bank UBS in 2014 and the opening of a Crossrail station in 2018, head of offices Tim Roberts has told investors.

Mr Roberts and his team are in the early stages of drawing up plans to expand the retail and food facilities to make the popular Broadgate Circle plaza a “high quality” food and beverage location.

Good timing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.