The London Stock Exchange Was "Under Major Cyberattack" Last Year

The London Stock Exchange was under “intense cyberattack” last year as it switched its trading systems to Linux, Computerworld UK reports.The LSE has had to keep watch over its system as attacks began, and is working closely with British security services to fix it.



The LSE has had a few hiccups in the past: last August, the price of five large companies collapsed and LSE was forced to suspend trading, and last November the system was thrown offline in “suspicious circumstances.”

