This Will Be The Biggest McDonald's Ever Constructed

Photo: McDonald’s on Flickr
The 2012 Summer Olympics in London will be home to the largest McDonald’s ever conceived by mankind.It’s going to be a two-story 32,000 square foot fast food monolith with an army of 2,000 workers serving an estimated 1.75 million meals to up to 1,500 people at a time.
McDonald’s has posted some architect’s renderings of the super-sized restaurant on its Flickr page.
The store will be open for six weeks during the 2012 London Olympics. As for the soon-to-be-second-largest McDonald's in Orlando, it will have its title back after the Olympics are over and this mammoth shuts down.
