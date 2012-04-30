This Will Be The Biggest McDonald's Ever Constructed

Photo: McDonald’s on Flickr

The 2012 Summer Olympics in London will be home to the largest McDonald’s ever conceived by mankind.It’s going to be a two-story 32,000 square foot fast food monolith with an army of 2,000 workers serving an estimated 1.75 million meals to up to 1,500 people at a time.



McDonald’s has posted some architect’s renderings of the super-sized restaurant on its Flickr page.

