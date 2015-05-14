The logo for senator Glenn Lazarus's new political party looks like a footy club

Peter Terlato
Glenn Lazarus holds the NRL trophy. Photo: Getty Images

After splitting from the Palmer United Party (PUP) in March, Senator Glenn Lazarus has decided to form his own party — the Glenn Lazarus Team.

But it’s not the formation of a new party that’s overly compelling. It’s the logo design that has people talking.

Here it is.

Lazarus is a former professional rugby league player and ex-State of Origin representative.

The footy references are already flying in on Twitter.

Meanwhile, his former party’s leader, Clive Palmer, had his own dig on Twitter, claiming Lazarus’ website is still decorated in the PUP’s primary colour.

The PUP lost Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie in November last year, while Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party senator Ricky Muir’s loose alliance has faded. Palmer has been left with just one Senator in the form of WA Senator Dio Wang.

