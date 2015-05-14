The logo for senator Glenn Lazarus's new political party looks like a footy club

Glenn Lazarus holds the NRL trophy. Photo: Getty Images

After splitting from the Palmer United Party (PUP) in March, Senator Glenn Lazarus has decided to form his own party — the Glenn Lazarus Team.

But it’s not the formation of a new party that’s overly compelling. It’s the logo design that has people talking.

Here it is.

PLEASED to announce I am setting up the Glenn Lazarus Team. Paperwork with AEC. Website in progress! pic.twitter.com/bMa1yUyDt6 — Glenn Lazarus (@SenatorLazarus) May 13, 2015

Lazarus is a former professional rugby league player and ex-State of Origin representative.

The footy references are already flying in on Twitter.

@BreakfastNews Re GLT logo, the yellow sends it in the Broncos direction. So maybe he's going to ignore the Titans and Cowboys fans — Trivalve (@TVofCarringbush) May 13, 2015

So is the Glenn Lazarus team always looking for more work hitup after hitup? — Seamus Lee (@seamus_polsci) May 13, 2015

Glenn Lazarus Team also set to become 19th team in AFL #auspol https://t.co/ZG8rHe3xn1 — Kemal Atlay (@kemal_atlay) May 13, 2015

Glenn Lazarus Team 'Doing the hard yards for Queensland' – http://t.co/8J7M4AC5oA "up the guts" I assume? pic.twitter.com/pVFGRKqBcB — Smoked (@swm0904) May 13, 2015

The "Glenn Lazarus Team" complete with a "Coming Soon" website in Brisbane Broncos colours. http://t.co/Vqsp0nSoBu — Rick Eyre (@rickeyre) May 13, 2015

Meanwhile, his former party’s leader, Clive Palmer, had his own dig on Twitter, claiming Lazarus’ website is still decorated in the PUP’s primary colour.

Glenn Lazarus is a bit slow on the uptake, his website is still yellow #auspol — Clive Palmer (@CliveFPalmer) May 14, 2015

The PUP lost Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie in November last year, while Australian Motoring Enthusiast Party senator Ricky Muir’s loose alliance has faded. Palmer has been left with just one Senator in the form of WA Senator Dio Wang.

