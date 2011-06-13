Understanding The Lodsys Case

Lodsys filed a complaint last week against a number of online retailers. Lodsys is a so-called “non-practicing entity” – a patent holding company that doesn’t build products.



They previously filed lawsuits against Apple developers among others. I am not a lawyer but I wanted to try to understand the case so read some of the documents. This is my best understanding of the situation.

Here is an example of Lodsys’ accusations, in this case against bestbuy.com:

The reference to ‘908 is referring to patent 5,999,908, which was filed in 1997. It is an invention that appears to allow users to give feedback to websites:

Here is one example diagram from the patent about how the invention could be embodied:

Here is the specific claim (claim 37) that bestbuy.com and other retailers are allegedly infringing:

As far as I can tell, the first clause says that it the claim is referring to a computer product, which in the case of bestbuy.com seems to be their website, where the user and server can send information back and forth.

The second clause seems to say that this system includes computer code. The third clause seems to say this system includes a database. The fourth clause seems to say there is a information transmitted between the user, web server, and database.

