Here's Why Local-Mobile Marketing Is Exploding

Location-based mobile marketing promises the sky: high conversion rates, surgical targeting, and rich consumer profiles.

But does it deliver? According to many accounts, it does.

Not surprisingly, retailers, brands, and agencies are scrambling to hone their location-based approaches. These encompass everything from “geo-aware” and “geo-fenced” ad campaigns, to hyper-local efforts keyed to Wi-Fi hotspots, and algorithmic location-based targeting of audience segments like soccer mums, bargain hunters, coffee enthusiasts, etc.

In a new report from BI Intelligence on location-mobile marketing, we take a look at key stats on the location-based services marketplace that indicate its supremacy in mobile marketing, explain how the most important techniques (such as geo-aware, geo-fenced, audience-based local-mobile campaigns) work, examine the cornerstones — such as data and audience building — to a successful location-based mobile strategy, look at who has the valuable location-based data, and analyse the six most effective local-mobile marketing tactics. Subscribers also receive full access to our ongoing local-mobile coverage.

Here’s an overview of the location-mobile marketing explosion:

In full, the report:

