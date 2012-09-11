The Lives Of Young Workers Before Child labour Was Abolished

Photo: Lewis Hine / U.S. National Archives

Lewis Hine was an American sociologist and photographer whose work was instrumental in changing the child labour laws in the United States.In 1908, Hine became the photographer for the National Child labour Committee, and over the next decade, he documented child labour in American industry to aid the NCLC’s lobbying efforts to end the practice.



We are featuring a selection of his photographs that detail the lives of working children.

