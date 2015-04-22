'The Little Prince' trailer looks better than anything Pixar has made in years

We just got the trailer for the star-studded animated feature “The Little Prince,” based on the 1943 novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. The movie combines computer-generated animation with traditional stop-motion animation techniques. Judging by the trailer, the movie promises to be a strong contender in the category of Best Animated Feature at next year’s Academy Awards.

Directed by Mark Osbourne (“Kung Fu Panda”), “The Little Prince” features a cavalcade of stars including Rachel McAdams, James Franco and Jeff Bridges.

There’s still no official North American release date, but the movie will screen at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

