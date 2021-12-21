I stayed at the luxury Aspen hotel where Britney Spears and Beyonce have vacationed. Here’s what impressed me.

The Little Nell is known for luxury. Founded in 1989, today, it’s the town’s only hotel with both a five-star and five-diamond rating. The Little Nell in Aspen, Colorado. RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post/Getty Images Source: The Little Nell

The hotel’s amenities and reputation make it one of the most popular hotels for the rich and famous. Britney Spears, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson have all been spotted at The Little Nell, according to Modern Luxury Aspen and WondersList. Britney Spear and Beyonce are two celebrities who have reportedly visited The Little Nell. David Becker/Getty Images/Barbara Davidson/Getty Images WondersList Source: Modern Luxury Aspen

I visited during the off-season and my town-side room cost $848. During prime winter ski season, that same room will cost double, according to research on Trip Advisor. The author in her room at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider For full disclosure, Insider paid for the room, in accordance with our reporting standards. Source: Trip Advisor

At the time, the town-side room was the cheapest room available. As I reserved my room, I spotted six luxury suites available, which are perhaps where the hotel’s celebrity guests stay. “A little bit comfortable chic, a little bit private art collection,” the hotel’s website describes the suites. The view from the entrance of the author’s room. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: The Little Nell

According to Google results, May appears to be the most affordable month, when standard rooms start at $439. But even then, Little Nell luxury suites still cost over $2,000 per night. A screenshot of the cost of two luxury suites this upcoming May. The Little Nell The Little Nell Source: Google

My one-night stay didn’t involve any celebrity sightings, but I did get a taste of how the rich and famous vacation in Aspen. The author in the courtyard of The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

In early December, a friend and I arrived at the shockingly understated entrance to The Little Nell. I expected something a bit grander, but the hotel fit right into Aspen’s charming atmosphere. The entrance to The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

As we pulled up, we were immediately greeted by hotel staff. Our car doors were opened, our luggage was lifted out of the trunk, and we were ushered into the hotel. The entrance to The Little Nell hotel. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

We were pointed to the front desk, where I checked in, and received my room keys to a town-side room on the second floor. The entire hotel has 78 rooms and 14 suites. The author checks into The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: Washington Life

After checking in, I stopped by the concierge to amend a dinner reservation I booked weeks earlier. The concierge desk at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

Before arriving at The Little Nell, the concierge helped me arrange dinner reservations. They handle everything from booking ski passes to making reservations — a luxury that was entirely new to me. A screenshot of the author’s itinerary from The Little Nell’s concierge desk. Monica Humphries/Insider

Ready to see what an $850 hotel room looks like, the bellhop Tyler grabbed our luggage and escorted us to our room. The author and her friend in the elevator at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

Inside, Tyler unloaded luggage and provided an overview of the hotel’s amenities, including a 24-hour hot tub, multiple restaurants, room service, and a free, two-hour Audi car rental. The entryway in the author’s room at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

He also pointed out a complimentary snack bar with non-alcoholic beverages. Guests could take six complimentary snacks each day. Monica Humphries/Insider

While I doubt complimentary Oreos and Coca-Cola would impress a celebrity like Beyonce (I imagine they could afford the $210 bottle of Casa Dragones tequila available for purchase), my friend and I deliberated over which free drink to pick. The bar area in The Little Nell room. Monica Humphries/Insider

I noticed that the room wasn’t like a typical, cozy cabin synonymous with ski towns. It also wasn’t flashy or extravagant. To me, it felt modern, spacious, and, at first, simple. The author on the King-sized bed in her room at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

There was a King-sized bed with oversized bedside tables. A King-sized bed filled the majority of the room. Monica Humphries/Insider

Across from the bed was a living area with two chairs, a TV, and a stone gas fireplace. The room had a fireplace and TV. Monica Humphries/Insider

Our room also had enough space for a desk. The room had a desk for working. Monica Humphries/Insider

Outside, we had a balcony with a view of the town and the nearby Rocky Mountains. The author drinks tea on the balcony. Monica Humphries/Insider

I thought the most luxurious part of the room was the bathroom. One of the two sinks in the guest room bathroom at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

There were two sinks, a toilet, a shower, and a grand soaking bathtub. The Little Nell town-side room had both a bathtub and a shower. Monica Humphries/Insider

I soon started to notice little, and luxurious, details that made me understand the five-star rating. For instance, near each nightstand was a panel to control the lights for the entire room, as well as a night light for reading. The fireplace also had an automatic shutoff. Arrows point to a night light, light switches, and a USB port near the bed. Monica Humphries/Insider

Instead of fake, plastic plants, my room had a fresh orchid cutting in the bathroom and a succulent near the fireplace. An orchid in the Little Nell Hotel’s bathroom. Monica Humphries/Insider

Unpacked, it was time to explore. Downstairs, the lobby was decked out with holiday decor. Holiday decor greets hotel guests when they first step into The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

I caught a glimpse of Element 47, the hotel’s glam bar and restaurant. I eyed the wine menu and imagined casually bumping into celebrities like Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who dined on a rack of lamb at the restaurant in 2017, according to Galuxsee. The bar at Element 47. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: Galuxsee

We next adventured to the hot tub. With just one hot tub for 92 rooms, I expected to meet other Aspen vacationers. Would we run into a billionaire or two in the steamy waters? After all, we were staying at one of the world’s best hotels for celebrity spottings, according to the Daily Mail. The author and her friend arrived at an empty hot tub. Monica Humphries/Insider Source: Daily Mail

Sadly, we didn’t find anyone rich and famous. In fact, we had the entire hot tub to ourselves, which was a surprising luxury. When we stepped out, plush robes were waiting. The author and her friend in the hotel’s robes. Monica Humphries/Insider

There is also a pool, though it was closed for the season. I dreamed of returning in summer to swim in its cool waters and lounge on the sleek sundeck. The Little Nell pool area as seen in the summer. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The outside area near the pool was where The Little Nell seemed the most grandiose. The backyard was filled with towering pine and aspen trees. The courtyard of The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

Behind those trees I saw the reason why so many people stay at The Little Nell: ski-in/ski-out access. On the left is part of The Little Nell; on the right is Aspen Mountain’s ski lift. Monica Humphries/Insider

Staying at The Little Nell places hotel guests seconds away from Aspen Mountain, one of the town’s most popular ski mountains. The entrance to Aspen Mountain. Monica Humphries/Insider

Like my dinner reservations, The Little Nell will help guests arrange ski lessons, rent ski gear, purchase lift tickets, and store equipment. Stored skis at The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

High-end jewelers, art galleries, and other stores are also attached to The Little Nell. The row of shops attached to The Little Nell. Monica Humphries/Insider

When it was time for dinner, I hoped to try Ajax Tavern, a popular restaurant attached to the hotel. The interior of Ajax Tavern in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider

The restaurant was a bit hard to find. We navigated a maze of hallways to reach the unassuming back entrance. It felt like we had just come from a secret door as we entered one of Aspen’s most well-known eateries. The back entrance to Ajax Tavern. Monica Humphries/Insider

Unfortunately, we arrived minutes after the kitchen had closed, so tasting Ajax’s beloved truffle fries and wagyu burger would have to wait. Fortunately, The Little Nell was only steps away from the heart of Aspen and other restaurants. The town is filled with lights during the holiday season. Monica Humphries/Insider

My stay proved to me that in Aspen, luxury is all in the details. The Little Nell elevated my stay with welcoming staff, free snacks, and a concierge to help arrange my every whim. The author at The Little Nell hotel in Aspen, Colorado. Monica Humphries/Insider