I stayed at the luxury Aspen hotel where Britney Spears and Beyonce have vacationed. Here’s what impressed me.

- I booked one night in Aspen, Colorado’s only five-star and five-diamond hotel, The Little Nell.
- My town-side room cost $850. During peak ski season, rooms can cost twice as much.
- The hotel is a celebrity favorite, and I can see why. The location and service are top-notch.
I visited Aspen right before hoards of posh skiers were set to arrive for peak ski season. I stayed in one of the town’s most famous hotels, The Little Nell.
The Little Nell is known for luxury. Founded in 1989, today, it’s the town’s only hotel with both a five-star and five-diamond rating.
The hotel’s amenities and reputation make it one of the most popular hotels for the rich and famous. Britney Spears, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Justin Bieber, Paris Hilton, Goldie Hawn, and Kate Hudson have all been spotted at The Little Nell, according to Modern Luxury Aspen and WondersList.
I visited during the off-season and my town-side room cost $848. During prime winter ski season, that same room will cost double, according to research on Trip Advisor.
For full disclosure, Insider paid for the room, in accordance with our reporting standards.
At the time, the town-side room was the cheapest room available. As I reserved my room, I spotted six luxury suites available, which are perhaps where the hotel’s celebrity guests stay. “A little bit comfortable chic, a little bit private art collection,” the hotel’s website describes the suites.
According to Google results, May appears to be the most affordable month, when standard rooms start at $439. But even then, Little Nell luxury suites still cost over $2,000 per night.
My one-night stay didn’t involve any celebrity sightings, but I did get a taste of how the rich and famous vacation in Aspen.
In early December, a friend and I arrived at the shockingly understated entrance to The Little Nell. I expected something a bit grander, but the hotel fit right into Aspen’s charming atmosphere.
As we pulled up, we were immediately greeted by hotel staff. Our car doors were opened, our luggage was lifted out of the trunk, and we were ushered into the hotel.
We were pointed to the front desk, where I checked in, and received my room keys to a town-side room on the second floor. The entire hotel has 78 rooms and 14 suites.
After checking in, I stopped by the concierge to amend a dinner reservation I booked weeks earlier.
Before arriving at The Little Nell, the concierge helped me arrange dinner reservations. They handle everything from booking ski passes to making reservations — a luxury that was entirely new to me.
Ready to see what an $850 hotel room looks like, the bellhop Tyler grabbed our luggage and escorted us to our room.
Inside, Tyler unloaded luggage and provided an overview of the hotel’s amenities, including a 24-hour hot tub, multiple restaurants, room service, and a free, two-hour Audi car rental.
He also pointed out a complimentary snack bar with non-alcoholic beverages.
While I doubt complimentary Oreos and Coca-Cola would impress a celebrity like Beyonce (I imagine they could afford the $210 bottle of Casa Dragones tequila available for purchase), my friend and I deliberated over which free drink to pick.
I noticed that the room wasn’t like a typical, cozy cabin synonymous with ski towns. It also wasn’t flashy or extravagant. To me, it felt modern, spacious, and, at first, simple.
There was a King-sized bed with oversized bedside tables.
Across from the bed was a living area with two chairs, a TV, and a stone gas fireplace.
Our room also had enough space for a desk.
Outside, we had a balcony with a view of the town and the nearby Rocky Mountains.
I thought the most luxurious part of the room was the bathroom.
There were two sinks, a toilet, a shower, and a grand soaking bathtub.
I soon started to notice little, and luxurious, details that made me understand the five-star rating. For instance, near each nightstand was a panel to control the lights for the entire room, as well as a night light for reading. The fireplace also had an automatic shutoff.
Instead of fake, plastic plants, my room had a fresh orchid cutting in the bathroom and a succulent near the fireplace.
Unpacked, it was time to explore. Downstairs, the lobby was decked out with holiday decor.
I caught a glimpse of Element 47, the hotel’s glam bar and restaurant. I eyed the wine menu and imagined casually bumping into celebrities like Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, who dined on a rack of lamb at the restaurant in 2017, according to Galuxsee.
We next adventured to the hot tub. With just one hot tub for 92 rooms, I expected to meet other Aspen vacationers. Would we run into a billionaire or two in the steamy waters? After all, we were staying at one of the world’s best hotels for celebrity spottings, according to the Daily Mail.
Sadly, we didn’t find anyone rich and famous. In fact, we had the entire hot tub to ourselves, which was a surprising luxury. When we stepped out, plush robes were waiting.
There is also a pool, though it was closed for the season. I dreamed of returning in summer to swim in its cool waters and lounge on the sleek sundeck.
The outside area near the pool was where The Little Nell seemed the most grandiose. The backyard was filled with towering pine and aspen trees.
Behind those trees I saw the reason why so many people stay at The Little Nell: ski-in/ski-out access.
Staying at The Little Nell places hotel guests seconds away from Aspen Mountain, one of the town’s most popular ski mountains.
Like my dinner reservations, The Little Nell will help guests arrange ski lessons, rent ski gear, purchase lift tickets, and store equipment.
High-end jewelers, art galleries, and other stores are also attached to The Little Nell.
When it was time for dinner, I hoped to try Ajax Tavern, a popular restaurant attached to the hotel.
The restaurant was a bit hard to find. We navigated a maze of hallways to reach the unassuming back entrance. It felt like we had just come from a secret door as we entered one of Aspen’s most well-known eateries.
Unfortunately, we arrived minutes after the kitchen had closed, so tasting Ajax’s beloved truffle fries and wagyu burger would have to wait. Fortunately, The Little Nell was only steps away from the heart of Aspen and other restaurants.
My stay proved to me that in Aspen, luxury is all in the details. The Little Nell elevated my stay with welcoming staff, free snacks, and a concierge to help arrange my every whim.
As I prepared for bed, I crawled under The Little Nell’s crisp, clean sheets, feeling just a hint of what it must be like to travel like a celebrity. I thought of all the stars who had walked the same halls, and, potentially, slept in the very same bed — although I’m pretty sure they booked the $2,000 suite instead. Maybe next time.