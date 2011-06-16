The Guy Who Choked Away The Masters Is Texting Buddies With LeBron James

Photo: AP www.apimages.com and Wikimedia Commons: commons.wikimedia.org

It turns out that there’s a watch company hellbent on getting endorsements from naturally gifted athletes who crumble when it matters most.Pro golfer Rory McIlroy and Finals scapegoat LeBron James have developed a text-message correspondence after crossing paths promoting Audemars Piguet watches.



“I’ve had a couple of texts from LeBron,” McIlroy told Ryan Ballangee of NBC Sports.

“We’re sponsored by the same watch company, Audemars Piguet, so we’ve gone back and forth a bit.”



On the one hand, it’s pretty cool than a 22 year old from Northern Ireland gets texts from one of the most famous people in the world.

But on the other hand, anything LeBron touches at this point goes to PR hell. So McIlroy might want to gear down with the LBJ name dropping for a while.

To make matters worse, the golfer threw in his two cents about the James-bashing:

“I think he’s been unfairly scrutinized. Everyone is going to have bad days, if it’s on a golf course or on a basketball court.”

How dare you be so sensible, McIlroy.

Source: NBC Sports

