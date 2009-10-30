Twitter Lists You Should Follow

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4acddf5a00000000006adf65/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Twitter is officially launching Lists, its new feature to organise the massive group of users obsessively sending out 140 character messages.



An independent web development company wasted no time setting up Listorious, a directory much like Kevin Rose’s WeFollow, tracking all the most popular and influential Twitter Lists.

Here is a list of interesting Twitter lists of users and companies in web, print, media, business, arts and entertainment that you should be following.

Web Companies and Technologists Twitter Lists

Twitter Team

Google Team

Digg Team

Wired staff

TechMeme’s Leaderboard news sources

Top Tech Bloggers

Robert Scoble’s favourite Twitters

Social Research Twitter users

Print and Media Twitter Lists

Silicon Alley Insider writers

The New York Times staff

The Wall Street Journal staff

Los Angeles Times staff

CNN anchors and reporters

Fox News anchors and staffers

Associated Press journalists

Huffington Post staff

TIME staff

Business and Finance Twitter Lists

List of Venture Capitalists

List of Angel investors

List of Entrepreneurs

List of Business and Finance Twitter users

Forbes staff

BusinessWeek staff

Arts and Entertainment Twitter Lists

Top 50 Celebs list

The Top 100 Most Followed Users

Celebrities on Twitter

TIME columnist Joel Stein’s suggested funny people

Journalists covering arts and entertainment

List of Arts related Twitter users

