Twitter Lists You Should Follow

Twitter is officially launching Lists, its new feature to organise the massive group of users obsessively sending out 140 character messages.
An independent web development company wasted no time setting up Listorious, a directory much like Kevin Rose’s WeFollow, tracking all the most popular and influential Twitter Lists.
Here is a list of interesting Twitter lists of users and companies in web, print, media, business, arts and entertainment that you should be following.
Web Companies and Technologists Twitter Lists
- Twitter Team
- Google Team
- Digg Team
- Wired staff
- TechMeme’s Leaderboard news sources
- Top Tech Bloggers
- Robert Scoble’s favourite Twitters
- Social Research Twitter users
Print and Media Twitter Lists
- Silicon Alley Insider writers
- The New York Times staff
- The Wall Street Journal staff
- Los Angeles Times staff
- CNN anchors and reporters
- Fox News anchors and staffers
- Associated Press journalists
- Huffington Post staff
- TIME staff
Business and Finance Twitter Lists
- List of Venture Capitalists
- List of Angel investors
- List of Entrepreneurs
- List of Business and Finance Twitter users
- Forbes staff
- BusinessWeek staff
Arts and Entertainment Twitter Lists
- Top 50 Celebs list
- The Top 100 Most Followed Users
- Celebrities on Twitter
- TIME columnist Joel Stein’s suggested funny people
- Journalists covering arts and entertainment
- List of Arts related Twitter users
