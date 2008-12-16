The List of Madoff Victims Keeps Growing

Four days after the Madoff scandal broke, investors from charities to hedge funds to huge banks are still figuring out the size of their losses from the Ponzi scheme. Here are the latest revelations, courtesy of the AP.



Man Group: The huge hedge fund had Madoff exposure of around $360 million.

Banco Santander: The largest bank in Europe said its clients have $3.07 billion) in exposure with Madoff. The bank itself has another €17 million of its own money with Madoff.



Royal Bank of Scotland: could lose around €400 million pounds or $600 million.



New Jersey’s Sen. Frank Lautenberg: entrusted his family’s charitable foundation to Madoff. Potentially a total wipeout.



See the much longer list of those we already knew got hosed right here.

