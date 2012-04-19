These US Cities Are Most At Risk For Cyber Crime

Photo: Flickr / photographerglen

Online fraud has proven to be a multi-million dollar industry for thieves.Threatmatrix decided to figure out which cities’ online transactions were most at risk of cybercrime.



But the list is pretty weird.

No. 1 is New York, No. 2 is Atlanta, No. 3 is Chicago and No. 4 is L.A.

Makes sense so far, but then … Omaha at No. 5?

Lexington, Ky No. 10?

No Boston or Philly?

The site doesn’t say why these cities were (or weren’t) at risk. Their study involved looking at nearly a billion transactions performed by select U.S.-based e-commerce merchants in the first quarter of 2012 and scoring each transaction with a fraud risk of low, medium or high.

Here’s the full list:

1. New York

2. Atlanta

3. Chicago

4. Los Angeles

5. Omaha

6. Dallas

7. San Francisco

8. Houston

9. Washington D.C.

10. Lexington, KY

