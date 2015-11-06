The Lions fired their president and GM and 'bosses are going through the building deciding who stays and goes'

Duane Burleson/Getty Left to right: GM Martin Mayhew, head coach Jim Caldwell, and president Tom Leward.

The Detroit Lions have fired general manager Martin Mayhew and president Tom Leward.

These are just the latest members of the Lions to be fired as the moves come just one week after firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. These may not be the last either as it sounds like there could be more to come.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Mayhew and Leward.

Multiple NFL insiders have reported that it’s madness in Detroit and nobody’s job is safe.

From the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

Just one year removed from making the playoffs, the Lions fell to 1-7 last weekend after they were blown out in London by the Kansas City Chiefs.

On SportsCenter, Schefter reported that the Lions ownership, led by Martha Ford, is currently with head coach Jim Caldwell and that his future is uncertain. Said Schefter:

They are meeting with their head coach Jim Caldwell. We don’t know the status of his future at this moment. But clearly Mrs. Ford, who is running the Lions these days, has taken a hard-line stance and she has seen enough and she is sending a message loud and clear and we are seeing some major changes hit a Lions organisation.

According to Rapoport, however, Caldwell has been told his job is safe.

However, it is worth noting that those who hired Caldwell are now gone and whomever is brought in to run the team may want to pick their own coach. In other words, his job may be safe, but that safety may be temporary.

We’ll update the post as we learn more.

