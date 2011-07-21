This Lingerie Model Will Take Her Clothes Off At The Copa America Game If Paraguay Wins

Photo: AP

Larissa Riquelme, a Paraguayan lingerie model, says she will get naked on the spot if Paraguay wins the Copa America.Riquelme also had promised she would strip if her country won the World Cup in 2010



Riquelme’s original promise to strip down to nothing came after Diego Maradona claimed that he would “run naked through the streets of Buenos Aires” if Argentina won the World Cup.

Riquelme countered with a proposal of running through the streets of her native Asunción wearing nothing but body paint of Paraguay’s team colours if her team won it all. Despite Paraguay making it to only the quarterfinals, Riquelme did it anyway.

