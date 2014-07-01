The Line For The Australian Game Of Thrones Exhibition Is Four Hours Long

Heading to the Game of Thrones exhibition in Sydney over the next few days? Bring a packed lunch: the lines are massive.

The exhibition promises to show off real props, costumes and sets from the iconic show.

It’s a free exhibition at Sydney’s Museum of Contemporary Art in Circular Quay, and it runs from today through to Saturday, July 5. Even with four-hour queues, that’s plenty of time to get in.

Check out our wrap of it right here.

This post originally appeared on Gizmodo Australia.

