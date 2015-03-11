The Lindt Cafe in Sydney will be open by the end of this week

The memorial set up outside the Lindt cafe, two days after the siege. Photo: Cole Bennetts/ Getty.

The Lindt Cafe in Sydney’s Martin Place will reopen by the end of the week, following the siege last December in which two hostages were killed.

Workers outside the cafe told The Daily Telegraph of the reopening as they made alterations of the facade of the building.

Lindt’s chief executive Stephen Loane said last month that a refreshed space will feature a permanent memorial to the siege ­victims Tori Johnson and Katrina Dawson.

The reopening will be a way for the brand to “move forward and to push on”, said Loane.

Manager Tori Johnson and lawyer Katrina Dawson died when police stormed the building in the early hours of December 16 after a 17-hour hostage situation.

The gunman Man Haron Monis was killed by police.

