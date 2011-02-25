NYC COMMUTER'S NIGHTMARE: Lane In The Lincoln Tunnel Shut Down After Massive Crash

Photo: NBC

The central lane of the Lincoln Tunnel has been closed after a major crash involving a motorbike and three buses, NBC is reporting, via @BreakingNews.The accident happened at 7.25 this morning.



The motorcyclist has serious injuries and has been taken to hospital; another 27 people are being treated at the scene.

Only one lane has had to be closed and two lanes in and out of New York are still open, but the Port Authority says drivers making their way into the city should expect 90-minute delays.

Authorities are now trying to get the buses out of the tunnel.

