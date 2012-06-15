The Limits Of Business Journalism, Take-Two Edition

From the San Jose Mercury News’ interview with Take-Two Interactive chair Strauss Zelnick, published Weds, August 1, the day before Take-Two announced Grand Theft Auto IV would be disastrously late.



Q: Are there any new tidbits you can give me about Grand Theft Auto IV?

A: Sorry.

The answer we dream about: Good question. Actually, we’re going to blow our ship date for this Christmas season, which means we’ll wipe out any sales projections we’ve made in the past, and put a big dent in the entire video game industry’s Q4 while we’re at it. We’ll be announcing that tomorrow afternoon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.