The Amazing Life Of Wall Street's favourite Writer, Michael Lewis

Photo: Bloomberg Risk Takers

A few weeks ago, Michael Lewis took a break from working on a movie adaptation of his Wall Street classic, Liar’s Poker, to speak at Princeton’s Commencement.We’d been missing him.



The bond salesman turned literary sensation has changed careers three (or maybe it was four) times before settling in his current niche as one of the most prolific journalist/authors of the past two decades.

What’s driving this success? Well, most have attributed it to the author’s quirky obsession with the “arena of success” — the competitive spirit that drives the athletic, entrepreneurial and financial minds.

It’s no doubt that Lewis has built his own “arena of success,” and it’s only getting bigger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.