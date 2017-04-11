Sergio Garcia is the reigning Masters champion -- here's how he spends his millions and lives his life off the course

Harry How/Getty Images Angela Akins and Sergio Garcia.

Sergio Garcia finally did it.

After a thrilling back-9 at the 2017 Masters, going head-to-head with Justin Rose, Garcia won his first major, with a birdie putt on the first hole of the playoff. The win came in the 74th major of what has otherwise been a strong career on the golf course.

Off the course, Garcia’s life is pretty fabulous too. He is married to a golf reporter, loves to play poker, and owns a jet and a race car.

Here’s a closer look at the life of the reigning Masters champion:

If we consider his winnings on both the PGA Tour and the European Tour, Garcia has now made more than $US70 million in his career.

Only five golfers in the history of the game have made more. His main rival, Tiger Woods, is one.

At the Players Championship in 2013, Garcia lost about $US1.5 million in winnings when he shot 5-over on the final two holes when he was tied with Tiger Woods for the lead.

Garcia makes about $US9 million a year in endorsements, with his largest deal coming from Adidas.

In 2013, the CEO of Adidas stood by Garcia after he made a racially insensitive joke, saying he was going to invite Tiger Woods to dinner and serve him fried chicken. Herbert Hainer called the comment “stupid,” but defended maintaining their relationship by calling Garcia “a really good guy.”

He once nearly had to buy a fan a diamond when one of his errant shots knocked the diamond out of her ring. They later found the diamond.

Sergio once hired his then girlfriend to be his caddie for a tournament. It was a good move as he won the Thailand Golf Championship ending a yearlong winless drought.

Katharina Boehm is a former college golfer, so she had experience around a golf course.

Garcia has also dated the daughter of Greg Norman, blaming his poor 2009 season on being dumped by her.

Angela Akins, a Golf Channel reporter, has been a constant presence with Garcia in recent years.

She was at Augusta National to celebrate the Masters win.

The couple got married shortly after the Masters win. He did not wear his green jacket.

The wedding ceremony even had fireworks.

Akins played golf at the University of Texas and now Garcia spends a lot of time in Austin and has become a Longhorns fan.

Garcia is also an avid poker player, often playing in tournaments.

He loves fast cars and reportedly owns a BMW M3 and a Mercedes DTM race car.

Garcia is also a big football fan and is the president of CF Borriol, a third-division club in Spain. Garcia even suited up for one game in 2011, and routinely plays in celebrity charity matches.

He owns a Hawker 4000 business jet, which retails for about $US22 million.

It is the second Hawker business jet he has owned. But he almost certainly received a discount as they describe Garcia as an “advocate” for their jets and are a “minor sponsor” of his game.

Garcia owns several houses, including one in Orlando where many pro golfers have residences.

He also owns a house in Spain and one in the ski resort city of Crans-Montana in Switzerland, the home of the Omega European Masters. The former is his main residence.

Despite owning a house in the Swiss mountains, Garcia says he doesn’t do much downhill skiing, instead preferring cross-country skiing. He called downhill skiing “too dangerous.”

Garcia and Akins did spend their most recent Christmas at Chateau De Chillon, an island castle in Switzerland.

The couple also has a dog, Bear Voyage.

Bear Voyage has his own Instagram page, where he can be seen watching Sergio workout.

And now the couple has a daughter named Azalea. She is named after the 13th hole at Augusta and Sergio said they also picked the name because it is spelled the same in both English and Spanish.

Sergio’s best season of golf came in 2002 when he finished in the top 10 at all four majors. On the PGA Tour and European Tours combined, he won two events and made $US4 million.

At age 37, his 2017 season was almost certainly his best yet.

In 2017 he had three wins on the two tours combined, matching his career high. He also won $US7.8 million, the second-highest of his career, trailing only the 2014 season when he won $US8.0 million. Of course, he didn’t win a major that year.

