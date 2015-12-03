The fabulous life of new father Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just made a major announcement:
He’s officially a dad!
Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan celebrated the birth of their daughter Max by announcing a major donation.
How did Zuck get to where he is today?
Here’s a closer look at the life of the simultaneously down-to-earth and yet extravagant CEO.
Zuck and Chan had their daughter in November, but Mark is a May baby. Edward and Karen Zuckerberg, a dentist and a psychiatrist respectively, raised four children: Randi, Donna, Arielle, and, of course, Mark, in Dobbs Ferry, New York. A precocious child, Mark created a messaging program called 'Zucknet' using Atari BASIC at age 12. As a kid he also coded computer games for his friends.
While attending high school at the renowned Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, he built an early music streaming platform, which both AOL and Microsoft showed interest in. Still a teen, he rejected offers for an acquisition or a job.
Soon after Zuckerberg started at Harvard University in 2002, he earned a reputation as a skilled developer. He started 'The Facebook' with several friends out of his dorm room and dropped out of school after his sophomore year to focus on it full-time.
Before dropping out, Zuckerberg met his now-wife, Priscilla Chan. Chan told 'Today's' Savannah Guthrie that they met at a frat party. 'On our first date, he told me that he'd rather go on a date with me than finish his take-home midterm,' she said.
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=483898591776&set=t.4&type=3&theaterMark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan at a Facebook holiday party
Source: Today
Not many tech CEOs get to see themselves immortalised on the big screen, but in 2010, 'The Social Network' put a dramatized version of Facebook's founding story in theatres. It earned eight Academy Award nominations but Zuckerberg strongly maintains that many of its details are incorrect.
Source: Bio.
Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for 'The Social Network.' Zuck may have hated the movie, but Sorkin's hit TV show 'The West Wing,' is one of his favourites.
Chan and Zuckerberg continued to date throughout Facebook's rise to greatness and the lovebirds finally got married the day after the company went public. The relatively low-key event was actually a 'surprise' wedding: Guests thought they were celebrating a med school graduation party for Chan. They tied the knot at their Palo Alto home.
Bloomberg via Getty ImagesPriscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg
Source: Business Insider and San Jose Mercury News
The two honeymooned in Italy, flying in on a private jet and staying at a five-star hotel, Portrait Suites, where rooms start at €800 per night. But paparazzi also spotted the couple eating in McDonald's while overseas.
The couple tends to set aside two weeks every December to travel, sometimes visiting Chan's family in China.
Zuckerberg studies Chinese, and his Mandarin was so good by fall 2014 that he managed to hold a 30-minute Q&A in the language.
Before they became regular parents, Chan and Zuckerberg were puppy parents. They have an adorable Hungarian sheepdog named Beast who looks like a tail-wagging mop and even has his own Facebook page.
Over Thanksgiving weekend, Mark shared this photo, writing 'Even after living with this guy for five years, seeing him bounce around still makes me smile.'
Only a few days later, he announced that Priscilla had given birth to a happy, healthy little Max. 'There is so much joy in our little family,' he wrote on Facebook.
The couple also announced that they plan to sell 99% of their Facebook stock -- about $45 billion at the current price -- to fund a new LCC called the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will funnel its money towards issues like personalised learning, curing diseases, and connecting people.
The move matches Zuck's previous decision to sign the 'Giving Pledge' where he promised to donate the majority of his wealth.
Steve Jennings/Getty
'Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children,' Zuckerberg wrote in a long letter outlining how the new foundation will make progress towards major humanitarian goals.
Even before announcing this massive new effort, he and Chan have committed $1.6 billion to philanthropic causes, including through donations to San Francisco General Hospital to build a new trauma center, and the Center for Disease Control during the Ebola outbreak.
Instead of a Tesla or a Ferrari, Mark Zuckerberg drives a black Volkswagen GTI with a manual transmission, which costs around $30,415.
In Palo Alto, Zuckerberg spent more than $45 million buying his 5,000-square-foot home and then all the other land and buildings around it.
He also bought a $10 million mansion in San Francisco, and then proceeded to spend more than $1 million on remodeling and additions (like a $60,000 greenhouse).
During the renovation, he allegedly hired people to sit in cars parked near the house at night to save parking spaces for the construction workers.
Zuck hasn't been afraid to spend Facebook's money either: The company has some major acquisitions under its belt, including $1 billion for Instagram, $19 billion for WhatsApp, and $2 billion for Oculus.
But even Zuckerberg can't always get what he wants: He tried to buy Snapchat for $3 billion in 2013, but CEO Evan Spiegel turned him down.
Besides other tech celebrities, Zuck frequently meets with other important people like Brazil's president, Dilma Rousseff...
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/GettySAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, rapper Snoop Dogg, and entrepreneur Sean Parker pose backstage at Sean Parker's Celebration of Music on September 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
Slightly less glamorous: Earlier this year an New York graffiti artist debuted a Zuckerberg portrait made of faeces.
At 31, Zuckerberg is one of a very small, elite group who has more billions of dollars than he has years on earth.
But despite his billions, Zuck seems incredibly down-to-earth. He holds regular 'Townhall' style Q&A sessions where he chats with regular people from all over the world. Here's a shot from one that took place in May:
(This post has been updated from the original written by former Business Insider reporter Rebecca Borison.)
