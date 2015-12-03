The fabulous life of new father Mark Zuckerberg

Jillian D'Onfro

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just made a major announcement:

He’s officially a dad!

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan celebrated the birth of their daughter Max by announcing a major donation.

How did Zuck get to where he is today?

Here’s a closer look at the life of the simultaneously down-to-earth and yet extravagant CEO.

Zuck and Chan had their daughter in November, but Mark is a May baby. Edward and Karen Zuckerberg, a dentist and a psychiatrist respectively, raised four children: Randi, Donna, Arielle, and, of course, Mark, in Dobbs Ferry, New York. A precocious child, Mark created a messaging program called 'Zucknet' using Atari BASIC at age 12. As a kid he also coded computer games for his friends.

Time

Source: Bio.

While attending high school at the renowned Phillips Exeter Academy in New Hampshire, he built an early music streaming platform, which both AOL and Microsoft showed interest in. Still a teen, he rejected offers for an acquisition or a job.

TechCrunch

Source: Bio.

Soon after Zuckerberg started at Harvard University in 2002, he earned a reputation as a skilled developer. He started 'The Facebook' with several friends out of his dorm room and dropped out of school after his sophomore year to focus on it full-time.

Tumblr
Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Bio.

Before dropping out, Zuckerberg met his now-wife, Priscilla Chan. Chan told 'Today's' Savannah Guthrie that they met at a frat party. 'On our first date, he told me that he'd rather go on a date with me than finish his take-home midterm,' she said.

https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=483898591776&set=t.4&type=3&theater
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan at a Facebook holiday party

Source: Today

Not many tech CEOs get to see themselves immortalised on the big screen, but in 2010, 'The Social Network' put a dramatized version of Facebook's founding story in theatres. It earned eight Academy Award nominations but Zuckerberg strongly maintains that many of its details are incorrect.

Justin Timberlake and Jesse Eisenberg playing Sean Parker and Mark Zuckerberg respectively

Source: Bio.

Aaron Sorkin wrote the screenplay for 'The Social Network.' Zuck may have hated the movie, but Sorkin's hit TV show 'The West Wing,' is one of his favourites.

West Wing

Source: The New Yorker

Chan and Zuckerberg continued to date throughout Facebook's rise to greatness and the lovebirds finally got married the day after the company went public. The relatively low-key event was actually a 'surprise' wedding: Guests thought they were celebrating a med school graduation party for Chan. They tied the knot at their Palo Alto home.

Bloomberg via Getty Images
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Business Insider and San Jose Mercury News

Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong performed and Mark designed Priscilla's ruby ring himself.

Christopher Polk/Getty

Source: Business Insider and San Jose Mercury News

The two honeymooned in Italy, flying in on a private jet and staying at a five-star hotel, Portrait Suites, where rooms start at €800 per night. But paparazzi also spotted the couple eating in McDonald's while overseas.

Wojtek Balczun via Facebook

Sources: Business Insider and Business Insider

The couple tends to set aside two weeks every December to travel, sometimes visiting Chan's family in China.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

Sources: Business Insider

Zuckerberg studies Chinese, and his Mandarin was so good by fall 2014 that he managed to hold a 30-minute Q&A in the language.

Screenshot/Facebook

Source: Business Insider

Before they became regular parents, Chan and Zuckerberg were puppy parents. They have an adorable Hungarian sheepdog named Beast who looks like a tail-wagging mop and even has his own Facebook page.

Facebook

Over Thanksgiving weekend, Mark shared this photo, writing 'Even after living with this guy for five years, seeing him bounce around still makes me smile.'

Facebook

(Check out Zuck's Instagram and Beast's Facebook page for more ridiculous pictures.)

Only a few days later, he announced that Priscilla had given birth to a happy, healthy little Max. 'There is so much joy in our little family,' he wrote on Facebook.

Mark Zuckerberg

The couple also announced that they plan to sell 99% of their Facebook stock -- about $45 billion at the current price -- to fund a new LCC called the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which will funnel its money towards issues like personalised learning, curing diseases, and connecting people.

Screenshot / Facebook

The move matches Zuck's previous decision to sign the 'Giving Pledge' where he promised to donate the majority of his wealth.

Steve Jennings/Getty

'Max, we love you and feel a great responsibility to leave the world a better place for you and all children,' Zuckerberg wrote in a long letter outlining how the new foundation will make progress towards major humanitarian goals.

Screenshot / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Even before announcing this massive new effort, he and Chan have committed $1.6 billion to philanthropic causes, including through donations to San Francisco General Hospital to build a new trauma center, and the Center for Disease Control during the Ebola outbreak.

David Ramos/Getty

Sources: The Verge and Business Insider

Zuckerberg will be spending the next two months at home on paternity leave.

Facebook

Instead of a Tesla or a Ferrari, Mark Zuckerberg drives a black Volkswagen GTI with a manual transmission, which costs around $30,415.

Volkswagon

Source: Business Insider

Along with philanthropy, Zuckerberg likes to spend his money on privacy.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

In Palo Alto, Zuckerberg spent more than $45 million buying his 5,000-square-foot home and then all the other land and buildings around it.

Zillow

Source: Business Insider, San Jose Mercury News

He also bought a $10 million mansion in San Francisco, and then proceeded to spend more than $1 million on remodeling and additions (like a $60,000 greenhouse).

Sharon Hwang/Facebook
Mark Zuckerberg at San Francisco's Pride parade

Source: SF Gate

During the renovation, he allegedly hired people to sit in cars parked near the house at night to save parking spaces for the construction workers.

Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Source: CBS San Francisco

Zuck hasn't been afraid to spend Facebook's money either: The company has some major acquisitions under its belt, including $1 billion for Instagram, $19 billion for WhatsApp, and $2 billion for Oculus.

Facebook

But even Zuckerberg can't always get what he wants: He tried to buy Snapchat for $3 billion in 2013, but CEO Evan Spiegel turned him down.

Adolfo Lara

Source: The Wall Street Journal

Besides other tech celebrities, Zuck frequently meets with other important people like Brazil's president, Dilma Rousseff...

Facebook

Source: Facebook

... Snoop Dogg ...

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - SEPTEMBER 22: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, rapper Snoop Dogg, and entrepreneur Sean Parker pose backstage at Sean Parker's Celebration of Music on September 22, 2011 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

... And President Obama. This is a visit back in February 2011.

Facebook

Source: Facebook

Slightly less glamorous: Earlier this year an New York graffiti artist debuted a Zuckerberg portrait made of faeces.

The Hole NYC

Source: Business Insider

At 31, Zuckerberg is one of a very small, elite group who has more billions of dollars than he has years on earth.

Kimberly White / Getty Images

Source: Business Insider

But despite his billions, Zuck seems incredibly down-to-earth. He holds regular 'Townhall' style Q&A sessions where he chats with regular people from all over the world. Here's a shot from one that took place in May:

Facebook

(This post has been updated from the original written by former Business Insider reporter Rebecca Borison.)

