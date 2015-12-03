The fabulous life of new father Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg just made a major announcement:

He’s officially a dad!

Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan celebrated the birth of their daughter Max by announcing a major donation.

How did Zuck get to where he is today?

Here’s a closer look at the life of the simultaneously down-to-earth and yet extravagant CEO.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.