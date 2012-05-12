How Jamie Dimon Got To Be The Most Admired Banker In The World

Photo: AP Photo

Yesterday, Wall Street was rocked by the news that industry powerhouse JP Morgan faces a $2 billion loss in its Chief Investment Office.Perhaps you think that after the financial crisis of 2008 we should be used to seeing massive bank losses, but with JP Morgan that’s not so. The bank was known for being the most responsible institution on the Street, and the man at its helm, CEO Jamie Dimon, was recognised as a man who simply didn’t lose.



Now all of that has been thrown into question. Regulators will pounce on this loss to argue for more regulation, and Dimon’s vocal opposition to more rules will be fodder for critics from New York to Washington.

That said, we recognise that this is a dark spot in Dimon’s otherwise illustrious career and life, so we’ve put it together for you. It’s quite impressive.

Once you see where he’s been, perhaps you’ll have no doubt that Dimon will be back on top soon enough — it just may take some time.

*Some text and photos by Katya Wachtel

