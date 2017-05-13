Everything we know about In-N-Out's reclusive 35-year-old president who just became one of the youngest billionaires in America

Thirty-five-year-old Lynsi Snyder became one of the youngest billionaires in the US this week, after inheriting full control of the burger chain In-N-Out.

Snyder inherited 50% of In-N-Out’s shares when she turned 30, and on Friday — her 35th birthday — she acquired most of the chain’s remaining shares.

The inheritance makes her one of the youngest female billionaires in the country.

The famously reclusive heiress has been married four times and suffered through a spate of family tragedies, including the death of her father when she was just 17 years old.

Snyder has only spoken to the media a handful of times over the past decade. Here’s what we know about her life.

More from Hayley Peterson:

