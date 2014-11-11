The Oil Tycoon Who Just Paid Out A $1 Billion Divorce Settlement Has An Amazing Rags To Riches Story

It could’ve been the most expensive divorce in history, but oil tycoon Harold Hamm will pay his ex-wife Sue Ann only less than $US1 billion after 26 years of marriage.

Bloomberg ranks Hamm as the 50th richest person in the world, worth $US16 billion. He and his wife did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they married.

The case was strange, not just for its size, but also for how it proceeded. The general counsel of Hamm’s company, Eric Eissenstat, had a huge role in the courtroom even though he didn’t represent either party. The judge was so friendly with Eissenstat he would toss him candy during the proceedings.

Hamm’s company, Continental Resources, owns 1 million acres in North Dakota’s Bakken oil field, the shale play that has helped U.S. oil production rise to levels unseen in decades. Hamm owns 68% of the company and has an amazing rags to riches story.

We wanted to portray the full life-story of a man who went from pumping gas at a corner store to becoming one of the most influential people in the energy industry.

This is an update of a post originally written by Rob Wile.

