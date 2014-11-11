The Oil Tycoon Who Just Paid Out A $1 Billion Divorce Settlement Has An Amazing Rags To Riches Story

It could’ve been the most expensive divorce in history, but oil tycoon Harold Hamm will pay his ex-wife Sue Ann only less than $US1 billion after 26 years of marriage.
Bloomberg ranks Hamm as the 50th richest person in the world, worth $US16 billion. He and his wife did not sign a prenuptial agreement when they married.
The case was strange, not just for its size, but also for how it proceeded. The general counsel of Hamm’s company, Eric Eissenstat, had a huge role in the courtroom even though he didn’t represent either party. The judge was so friendly with Eissenstat he would toss him candy during the proceedings.
Hamm’s company, Continental Resources, owns 1 million acres in North Dakota’s Bakken oil field, the shale play that has helped U.S. oil production rise to levels unseen in decades. Hamm owns 68% of the company and has an amazing rags to riches story.
He later signed up for a DECA entrepreneurship program, which allowed him to finish high school and work full time.
He named it after his two eldest daughters. Seven years later, the company was operating multiple producing wells across Oklahoma. He also operated a trucking subsidiary called Hamm and Phillips.
In 1985, Hamm acquired Petro-Lewis and 500+ oil and gas wells. It remains the company's largest acquisition to date.
An economist and lawyer, Sue Ann has held key posts at Continental, including manager of crude oil marketing.
She's also testified to Congress on behalf of the company. According to her lawyer, she is no longer with the company.
This is around the time when the company really took off. Hamm renamed it Continental Resources in 1990.
In 1992 Continental purchased a monument to its success -- the company's former headquarters in downtown Enid, OK -- now called Continental Center.
And -- in 2003 -- it entered North Dakota's Bakken shale play, now one of the country's most productive oil fields.
Today, Hamm is the 50th-richest person in the world, with a net of worth $16 billion according to Bloomberg.
Sue Ann denies this, but charges Harold with 'having an affair' that she discovered in 2010, prompting her to later file for divorce.
