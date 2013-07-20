The Fabulous Life Of Formula One Billionaire Bernie Ecclestone

Bernard “Bernie” Ecclestone is credited with bringing Formula One racing the fame and clout that it has today. The 82-year-old Formula One president and CEO is worth a staggering $3.8 billion dollars.

These days Ecclestone is equally likely to appear in the news for his personal life as much as his professional one; he’s been married three times, has three children (including two daughters whom the tabloids love), and a 198-foot yacht.

Yesterday, Ecclestone was indicted on bribery charges by German prosecutors. People in the sports world are still reeling, and Ecclestone is preparing to fight the accusations (which have been building up over the past two and half years).

But instead of dwelling on the negative, let’s take a look at Ecclestone’s awesome life.

