The Incredible Life Of Elisabeth Murdoch: One Of Rupert's Brightest Heirs

As the second oldest of Rupert Murdoch’s children, Elisabeth Murdoch was born into a position in a media empire.



But instead of settling into a cushy corner office at her father’s company, News Corp., Murdoch strove to etch out her own place in the media world.

Now she is the most independently successful of all of Rupert’s children.

Her own media company, Shine, is soaring in revenues. Meanwhile, she finds time to raise six kids, ride horses, and handle damage control when her husband spoke out against Fox News’s role in American right-wing politics.

Elisabeth has been giving some rare interviews in the media recently. She told the Guardian about News Corp: “We’ll all work very closely together, but whether that means in executive roles,” I don’t know.

